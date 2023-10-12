The Albanese federal Labor government could have spent the cost of the upcoming referendum, which is somewhere between $75 million to $180 million, for Aboriginal needs instead of wasting it on a ridiculous and an calculated referendum, which was doomed to be a defeat from the very start.
History shows, that Australian referendums on any political matter, have, in the past, by large majority, failed.
It is at Australia's loss, to understand why Albanese wasted such a vast amount, when it could have been used as federal funding for Aboriginal health, welfare, education, job, creation, housing, domestic violence, issues, and much more.
It is of concern as to just how many more mistakes, and how many more millions, if not billions of dollars, the Albanese government will cost Australia.
