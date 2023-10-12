Daily Liberal
Opinion

Voice referendum is wasting money | Letter to the editor

By Letter to the Editor
October 12 2023 - 2:38pm
Letters
Letters

The Albanese federal Labor government could have spent the cost of the upcoming referendum, which is somewhere between $75 million to $180 million, for Aboriginal needs instead of wasting it on a ridiculous and an calculated referendum, which was doomed to be a defeat from the very start.

