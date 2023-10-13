Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Voice to Parliament

Voice referendum: Dubbo's Lewis Burns on why he's voting 'No'

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated October 13 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Could a botched campaign have killed a good cause? This Indigenous leader thinks so.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.