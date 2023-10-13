Could a botched campaign have killed a good cause? This Indigenous leader thinks so.
Asked what he had learned from the Voice to Parliament referendum process, Dubbo councillor and Tubba-Gah Wiradjuri artist Lewis Burns had this to say.
"I've learned that you can run a campaign that's good for the nation in poor ways," he said.
When Mr Burns first heard the proposal for the Voice to Parliament he - like his sister and fellow councillor Pam Wells - supported the idea.
But he said in the weeks leading up to polling day he had reconsidered his position.
"As I learned more about it I came to the conclusion that it would be too divisive, I'm already seeing that," he said.
"It feels as though it's been rushed through and it's really messy even though it's been a long time since the Uluru Statement from the Heart. It just doesn't feel right and when something doesn't feel right I'll say 'No'."
Mr Burns was one of five community leaders who came together to lay out the cases for 'Yes' and 'No' at a forum on Tuesday, October 10.
Also speaking against the Voice was member for Parkes Mark Coulton. He said while he has long supported constitutional recognition for First Nations people the proposed change was the wrong way to go about it.
He thinks the government should have asked two questions in the referendum - the first whether the constitution should be amended to recognise First Nations people, the second whether a Voice should be established.
"Australian people want to do the right thing by Aboriginal people and that's why I'm upset I've been put in this position, I think this could have been handled so much better and with bipartisan support we would have had a better result," he said.
"The learning from this is that for a referendum to be successful you can't take shortcuts."
Mr Burns said he thinks the government has not done a good enough job to educate people on what the Voice would look like in practice and how the members would be selected.
"10 or 11 people can't make decisions for 600 tribes, and that's what's left in the country," he said.
"How can 10 people make the decisions for all those countries?"
However, fellow panellist Jarrah Maraschio - speaking for the 'Yes' side - said there has been no suggestion that the Voice would be made up of such a small group of people.
"With the Voice, first came listening and Dubbo was one of the 13 places that were consulted for the establishment of the precursor to the Uluru Statement," he said.
"Communities like the Nanima Village in Wellington that I don't think have much of a voice. They don't have a school, a store doesn't exist anymore, they have limited road funding."
Although they are voting different ways - one thing Ms Wells and Mr Burns did agree on is the unfortunate rise in racism in the community since the referendum date was announced.
"What unites Aboriginal people is the fact that we were all treated the same at first glance... I believe we're treated as second rate citizens," he said.
