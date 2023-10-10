Junior basketballers, coaches and referees from Dubbo got the chance to develop their skills and create new friendships at the latest John Davidson Country Jamboree.
Ten Dubbo Rams young guns were in action at Griffith in the school holidays along with coaches Jay Forrester, Denise Skinner and Nick Hubbard, referees Archie Dickson and Xavier Newton and referee coach Jeremy Dickson.
Unlike other tournaments, the competitive nature and results aren't the sole focus at the Jamboree, with participation, development and fun highly valued.
Two-hundred juniors (100 boys and 100 girls) from southern NSW were in action at Griffith and players from all over were thrown together in various teams.
Two training sessions were held before multiple matches across Saturday and Sunday.
"They make friendships for a lifetime," Hubbard said.
"We've got older guys who are coaches now who were part of the program 20 or 30 years ago and still have friends from then. That's what it does and it brings a whole new level of excitement."
Polly Hubbard, Ivy Toomey, Uriah Forrester, Indi Wilson and Willow Scott were the Dubbo under 12s girls who took part while Harrison Skinner, Eli Willocks, Max Muller, Charlie Bell and Chandon Thompson were part of the boys' matches.
The Jamboree is named after life member of the Dubbo and Port Macquarie Basketball Associations, John Davidson who has done a huge amount to grow the game in country areas.
Davidson is also a life member of Basketball NSW.
"It was sensational," Hubbard said of the weekend.
