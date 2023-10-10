As the dawn breaks on Sunday, October 15, we will find ourselves standing at the cusp of a new chapter, regardless of the outcome of 'The Voice' referendum.
The referendum, a significant milestone, resonates far beyond a mere word written on a ballot paper. It's a reflection of our collective aspirations and the democratic ethos that underpins our society. The aftermath truly tests the fabric of our unity and the maturity of our democracy.
On a much smaller scale, this maturity is tested each month at our council meetings.
Debates are fervent and decisions can be divisive but the essence of democracy is to voice opinions, make choices and then, crucially, and I can't stress this enough, to respect the collective verdict. At our council meetings, once the virtual gavel falls, we understand the imperative of moving forward together, irrespective of the outcome. We embrace the consensus, for in every decision lies the essence of communal harmony.
As we look towards Sunday post-referendum, our reaction as a nation will be under scrutiny. It's a day of reflection, acceptance, and an unwavering commitment to uphold the democratic tradition that has long defined our nation. This juncture isn't novel in the annals of our history; this will be our forty fifth referendum question in this nation.
In 1999 we had two questions we were asked to vote on. The one everyone remembers was: A proposed law: To alter the Constitution to establish the Commonwealth of Australia as a republic with the Queen and Governor-General being replaced by a President appointed by a two-thirds majority of the members of the Commonwealth Parliament.
This was close to dividing the nation in half on this question with 45.13 per cent voting in favour. Despite a passionate campaign for change, Australians showed respect for the collective choice to retain the monarchy.
In 1967 we also saw two questions. Once again we tend to remember just the one: Do you approve the proposed law for the alteration of the Constitution entitled "An Act to alter the Constitution so as to omit certain words relating to the people of the Aboriginal race in any state and so that Aboriginals are to be counted in reckoning the population"?
The monumental shift in our national consciousness was revealed by the fact that 90.77 per cent of the population wrote the word, "Yes", our highest Yes vote in our history of referenda.
The overwhelming vote reflected a unified step towards a more inclusive society. It was the nation's acceptance and the following actions that truly underscored the democratic spirit.
These instances underline the significance of the day after, where acceptance and action supersede the heated debates and fervent campaigns. The referendum, irrespective of its outcome, is a stepping stone towards a more engaged, informed, and united Australia.
