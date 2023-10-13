If you've seen all the blue signs around town then you'll know Monday marks a massive overhaul of Dubbo's bus network.
We've created a handy guide to help get your head around the changes and plan your commute.
Major overhaul of bus routes and timetables Among the new services is one which will run every 30 minutes between West Dubbo and Orana Mall, connecting Delroy Park Shopping Centre, Dubbo CBD, Dubbo Station, ALDI, Dubbo Base Hospital and TAFE.
A new connection between Taronga Western Plains Zoo and Orana Mall via the Dubbo CBD, Western Plains Cultural Centre and Dubbo Showground has also been added.
Regular bus routes will also provide new links to Bunnings, Dubbo Sports World and the North Dubbo industrial area.
Major growth areas including Keswick, Southlakes, Grangewood and Delroy Park will also receive regular services for the first time.
As well as the metro services, services to Wongarbon will significantly increase to four trips per weekday in both directions and bus trips from Narromine, Geurie and Wellington will now stop at ALDI and Dubbo Station.
Bus driver Ismet Mutluol with Stephen Lawrence MLC trying out the new cashless payments. Picture by Belinda Soole
Adult passengers can still travel for $5 per day for unlimited regular bus route travel anywhere within the Dubbo urban area. Ticket prices for concession card holders will remain at $2.50.
All tickets are interchangeable between Dubbo Buslines and Ogden's Coaches services.
Cashless ticketing now available on some services
On Dubbo Buslines services - routes 570, 571, 572, 573 and 575 - passengers will now be able to use contactless payments and simply tap a credit card or linked device such as smartphone or watch to pay for fares when boarding the bus.
On Ogden's Coaches services - routes 555 and 556 - only cash payment to the bus driver is accepted.
Everything you need to know about Dubbo's new bus network
Find out how your trip will change: Route 555 - Narromine to Dubbo via Mitchell Highway Services will now operate via Dubbo Station and ALDI on Talbragar Street. Minor changes to timings of some services. Route 556 - Wellington to Dubbo via Geurie and Wongarbon Route 570 - Orana Mall to CBD via Southlakes and Fitzroy Street Route extended to operate through Southlakes. Improvements to routing in the south Dubbo area, with a direct north-south bus corridor along Fitzroy Street. New peak commuter services during weekdays. New early morning service to the Dubbo Base Hospital via the Dubbo CBD. New consistent weekday evening service span. New services to Western Plains Cultural Centre, Central West Leadership Academy, Boundary Road Shopping Centre, Dubbo Sports World and Bunnings. Operates via Castlereagh Avenue, Shoalhaven Pkwy and Lachlan Way. Some current Route 570 passengers will now be closer to the new Route 575 service. New Sunday and public holiday services. READ ALSO: 'Non-judgemental': Free men's exercise group boosts mental health Route 571 - Orana Mall to CBD via Eastridge and Hospital Route extended to service more of the North Dubbo Industrial Area including River Street and Morgan Street. Route 571 now connects Eastridge and Orana Mall via Sheraton Road and Birch Avenue. New early morning service to Dubbo Base Hospital. New consistent weekday evening service span. At Dubbo Square, most Route 571 services continue as Route 575, and vice versa. New Sunday and public holiday services.
The changes will roll out on Monday, October 16. Picture by Belinda Soole
Route 572 - Orana Mall to West Dubbo via Hospital and CBD Services every 30 minutes during the day on weekdays. Route extends to Orana Mall via Dubbo Base Hospital. Improved routing for West Dubbo, including Rosewood Grove, Baird Drive, Minore Road and North Street. New peak commuter services during weekdays. New early morning service to Dubbo Base Hospital. New consistent weekday evening service span. New Sunday and public holiday services. Route 573 - Orana Mall to West Dubbo via CBD and Zoo Route is extended to Orana Mall via Wingewarra Street and Cobra Street. Mmore services to Dubbo Community Health Centre on Palmer Street. New services to Western Plains Cultural Centre, Dubbo Showground and Apex Oval. Route now services more of Grangewood, including Glenabbey Drive and Lincoln Parkway. More direct services between Taronga Western Plains Zoo and Dubbo CBD. New peak commuter services on weekdays during school holidays. New early morning service to Dubbo Base Hospital via interchange at Dubbo CBD. New Sunday and public holiday services. READ ALSO: Exams, bullying prompting children to seek mental health support Route 574 - CBD to Wongarbon via Orana Mall, Yarrawonga Estate and Firgrove Will no longer operate. Route 556 will in part replace Route 574 and operate via Wongarbon. Route 570 and Route 571 will in part replace Route 574 in east Dubbo. Route 575 - Orana Mall to CBD via Keswick and Tamworth St Route extended to operate through Keswick estate. New early morning weekday service to Dubbo Base Hospital via interchange in the Dubbo CBD. New consistent weekday evening service span. At Dubbo Square, most Route 575 services continue as Route 571. New Sunday and public holiday services.