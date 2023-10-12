Whether you've chosen to vote 'Yes' or 'No', referendum day is a chance to make history.
On Saturday, October 14, Dubbo will join the rest of Australia and go to the polls to decide on whether an Indigenous Voice to Parliament should be enshrined in the country's constitution.
Across the Dubbo metro area there will be eight polling places open on referendum day.
These will be located at Buninyong Public School, Dubbo Christian School, Dubbo College Delroy Campus, Dubbo College South Campus, Dubbo North Public School, Dubbo South Public School, Orana Heights Public school and the Wesley Community centre.
Polling places will also pop up in Ballimore, Eumungerie, Geurie, Narromine, Tomingley, Trangie, Wellington and Wongarbon.
All polling booths will be open from 8:00am to 6:00pm.
The question that will be put to voters is whether to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
The question on the ballot paper will be:
"A Proposed Law: to alter the Constitution to recognise the First Peoples of Australia by establishing an Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice.
Do you approve this proposed alteration?"
When you receive a ballot paper at the referendum, you should write 'Yes' if you agree with this proposed change to the Constitution, or you should write 'No' if you do not agree.
Ticks will also be counted as a vote for 'Yes' but crosses will not be counted as a 'No' vote.
The Australian Electoral Commission recommends all voters write the word 'Yes' or 'No' in the space on the ballot paper to ensure their vote is counted.
For more information about how to vote and where you can cast your vote on the day visit the Australian Electoral Commission website.
