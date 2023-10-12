Films and mingling were on the agenda at Dubbo Film Society's October screening on Sunday afternoon, October 8.
Members immersed themselves in two great films, including the British drama Living and the Oscar-nominated film The Worst Person in the World from Norway.
Dubbo Film Society will screen their final two films for the year at 2pm on Sunday, November 12 at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre.
Daily Liberal photographer Belinda Soole was on hand to capture all the attendees as they made their way into the theatre.
