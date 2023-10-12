Endless benefits on irrigation property

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday October 13: 'Glen Ayr' 2696 Mitchell Highway, Narromine:
Located between Narromine and Dubbo, 'Glen Ayr' is a well improved irrigation property ready for new owners. The quality of the country and working improvements are exceptional, and the irrigation infrastructure is well designed including the new 100 acre pivot.
With frontage to the Mitchell Highway and the Macquarie River, listing agent Peter Dwyer said that 'Glen Ayr' provided opportunities for cropping, hay production, horticulture, dairying and livestock finishing. "With flat to slightly undulating alluvial river flats to red loam country, virtually all is arable with 220 acres currently sown to wheat," he said. "It is fenced into six main paddocks with good hinge joint fencing."
'Glen Ayr' is an irrigation and dry land property with two pivots of 100 acres and 60 acres, and both pivots are controlled remotely, are poly lined, and one has an end gun. The current water licence is for 27 megalitres, and is sourced from the Macquarie River via a diesel pump with low engine hours, plus telemetry.
Additionally the ground water bore, with 393 megalitre allocation, is powered by a diesel 180kVA generator, with a 10,000 litre diesel pod and telemetry. Both irrigation licences are included with the property.
Stock and domestic water are sourced from the river by a solar powered pump supplying a 260,000 litre tank with solar pumping to three header tanks. This supply is connected to nine troughs and pressured to yards, sheds, and gardens.
Peter said 'Glen Ayr' provided plenty of space for family and friends. "The property offers a brick veneer residence with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, lounge room, family room, sunroom, and bathroom," he said. "There is also second newer residence adjacent that provides two bedrooms, living room, kitchen and meals area, bathroom, laundry, and a second toilet."
Infrastructure is excellent with a four-bay steel machinery shed with three phase power and three 110,000 litre rain water tanks connected to the house supply. Other improvements include two 65 tonne silos and one 50 tonne silo that are sealed and with drying fans, a two-stand electric woolshed, steel framed grain shed, stand alone workshop, a flat bottom silo used for chemical storage, and steel cattle yards.
