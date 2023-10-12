With just days to go until the referendum, supporters of the Voice haven't slowed down.
Hoping to spread a loud and positive message to the community, 'Yes' voters in Dubbo paraded down the street on Tuesday carrying a colourful banner crafted by the community.
The giant banner featured more than 30 canvas panels painted by local families with messages including "fair's fair", "a better future", "collaborate" and "yes to progress".
The parade followed a family day on Sunday, October 8, where 'Yes' voters and their families gathered at Lions park in west Dubbo to paint the panels and enjoy a barbecue.
As well as 'Yes' voters, those who were undecided were also invited to come along and learn more about the Voice to Parliament and what it might mean for the local community.
"We encourage people who don't know, to find out! A vote based on knowledge is what we should all be striving for," Jodie Benton, a member of the Dubbo for Yes group, said.
"The Dubbo for Yes group are very friendly and accepting of other people's views, so people don't have to feel that we will be jamming anything down their throats ... we're just keen to share our knowledge and passion.
READ ALSO:
"This is a momentous time in our history and our groups are really hoping that the Australian people will rise to challenge and face the future hand-in-hand with recognition, acknowledgement and respect."
The Voice to Parliament referendum will be held on Saturday, October 14.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.