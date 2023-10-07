We hate to hear about animals suffering

What can you remember about your first pet?
Not much, apart from his name, is my recollection. I was far too young when we lost him to have any memories of the little dog named Crazy who had been part of the household before my sister and I came along.
The only recollection I have is hearing the story several years later about the night he died. My parents heard Crazy howling and found him outside the bedroom window where my sister and I were sleeping.
They brought him inside and he died during the night.
I remember much more vividly the dogs and cats - plus the sheep, galah and briefly a rabbit - that came later. At one point the number of cats reached nine, when our two cats welcomed a litter of four, then my father came home from work one day with another three that had been rescued in the bush.
There are many fond memories of childhood days spent with the pets.
These days my own household is nowhere near as hectic when it comes to animals, with just the solitary feline there to walk over the computer keyboard when I am working from home.
Admittedly it did make finding a rental when I moved to Dubbo even more challenging, with the requirement that it needed to allow for a household that included a pet.
Having found a place, the occasional barking of neighbours' dogs also reminds me how much we make animals a part of our lives.
Several years ago a work colleague was chatting about her new partner, when she mentioned he did not like animals. Rightly or wrongly, alarm bells rang. The relationship didn't last.
For most people, it's not just our own pets that we adore. It's other animals as well.
That's what made reading a story we published this week concerning.
With a state government inquiry underway into pounds across NSW, the submission from Dubbo Regional Council described how its facility is not coping with the demand put on it.
And it has a long wait list! More than 100 dogs and 70 plus cats are on the list to be surrendered when room becomes available.
In the facility itself, it does not have the staff levels or the funding to ensure animals receive exercise, diseases are prevented, and it leaves animals stuck in a stressful environment.
For anyone who likes their pets it's a terrible situation to be aware of.
For anyone in the situation to give a pet a home, I'm sure the shelter would love to hear from you.
Have a great week and if you want to share your memories of pets, feel free to reach out.
Laurie Bullock
Editor
