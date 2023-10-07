Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Column

Remote voting issues for Voice referendum | Coulton's Catch Up

By Mark Coulton
October 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, Shadow Minister for Water Senator Perin Davey and Senator Matthew Canavan speak to the media following a meeting in Moree of the Coalition Backbench Committee on Agriculture's tour of Murray Darling Basin communities. Picture supplied
Federal Member for Parkes Mark Coulton, Shadow Minister for Water Senator Perin Davey and Senator Matthew Canavan speak to the media following a meeting in Moree of the Coalition Backbench Committee on Agriculture's tour of Murray Darling Basin communities. Picture supplied

Remote voting issues for referendum

Residents from the Ivanhoe area have contacted my office recently to advise that they weren't made aware of a Remote Voter Services team visiting the town ahead of the 2023 Referendum on a Voice to Parliament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.