Good luck class of 2023; you made it Advertising Feature

The end of Year 12 is often an emotionally-charged time, with plenty to reflect upon and celebrate. Picture Shutterstock

Dear Year 12 students,

You made it! Final exams are imminent, and you're no doubt juggling study with grand plans for muck-up day, or schoolies, perhaps both.

Next year is awash with possibilities, and after 13 years of school, you'll take your first steps towards independence.

Just like your folks, I remember 2011 like it was last week. And 2018 like it was yesterday.

Your first day of primary school and first day of secondary school are understandably more memorable for us, the ones who waved goodbye at the gate before posting first-day photos on Facebook as we wept quietly (or openly) about how you, our baby, was growing up so fast.

You probably flossed, dabbed, and bottle-flipped your way through part of the 2010s, had an array of fidget spinners, and were obsessed with Fortnite, then TikTok.

When Year 9 arrived, so did COVID. Boom!

For you, that formative year, often associated with huge change, was met with upheaval of a completely different and unexpected kind: homeschooling, online classes and more time spent in your bedroom than even you had ever wished for.

Eventually, we all resurfaced, some a little more bruised than others from the forced hibernation at a time when friends, sports and parties are usually pivotal.

Lockdowns have now passed, and in the blink of an eye, we're here. The end of your schooling is so close, you can feel it.

So soak it all up - your graduation ceremony, summer holidays, TAFE, O-week, university, that first day of work, travel, and everything else 2024 holds in store.

Whatever happens, don't forget - you are not defined by your exam scores, your ATAR, or any other result that sits alongside your name in the coming months.

What matters is that you made it.

Take care of yourself and your mates, including the new ones you're yet to meet but might form lifelong bonds with in the very near future.