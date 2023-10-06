In the final stretch towards referendum day these keen campaigners haven't slowed down.
Since early voting for the Voice to Parliament referendum opened on Tuesday, October 3, members of the Yes23 group in Dubbo have been outside the booth every day.
"The Dubbo for Yes group are very friendly and accepting of other people's views, so people don't have to feel that we will be jamming anything down their throats," Jodie Benton told the Daily Liberal.
"We're just keen to share our knowledge and passion, we've been super busy with pre-polling, trying to give voters a smile and wave as they head into the voting booths."
Mostly absent from the pre-poll site in Dubbo has been presence of the 'No' campaign.
Despite few on-the-ground advocates for the opposition, it hasn't always been easy for the 'Yes' campaigners. They say they've copped plenty of pushback and abuse from some members of the public and those handing out 'No' flyers.
But this won't stop them showing up and sharing their views.
"We'll continue to do it up until referendum day when we'll have volunteers on every booth," Ms Benton said.
As well as a presence at the polls, the Dubbo for Yes group are hosting a family fun day on Sunday, October 8. From 11:30am at Lions park in west Dubbo, the group will be giving away free 'Yes' cupcakes and cooking up a free sausage sizzle.
There will also be live music, an art project to create a 'Yes' Banner and, of course, an information booth.
"We're hoping this event is inviting people who may not have enough information yet or who are unsure about what the referendum is about," Ms Benton said.
"We are really encouraging them to come along and have a free sandwich and a cupcake and talk to some people who have thought a lot about this referendum and can share their reasons and passion for the 'Yes' vote."
A slight climb in the opinion polls would be much-needed relief for the 'Yes' campaigners.
According to the latest Guardian Essential poll 49 per cent of Australians intend to vote 'No', down two points in a fortnight, and 43 per cent say they will vote 'Yes', up two points.
"We encourage people who don't know, to find out! A vote based on knowledge is what we should all be striving for," she said.
"This is a momentous time in our history and our groups are really hoping that the Australian people will rise to challenge and face the future hand-in-hand with recognition, acknowledgement and respect."
