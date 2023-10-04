"Everyone thinks the WAR is over, but we've only just announced ourselves on the battlefield."
Ben Gunn was a proud man on Monday after seeing Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers (WAR) reach the Koori Knockout final in just its third appearance at the time-honoured carnival.
A club created to give people from all around the western area a team to support, WAR was one of the stories of the 2023 Knockout as a lineup mixed with local talent and some NRL superstars lit up the fields at Tuggerah.
It ended in a painful grand final loss to the powerhouse Walgett Aboriginal Connection - WAR led 12-0 early on before conceding 22 unanswered points - but it was still an achievement greater than what organiser and coach Gunn thought possible.
"If anyone said within three years we'd be in a grand final, I would have said they were kidding themselves," Gunn said.
"But the motivation is there. A little bit of pain is good for culture and purpose and we're getting all the right ingredients for a really good 2024."
Having made its Koori Knockout debut in 2019, WAR lost a little momentum due to the carnival being cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID, but came roaring back last year and made the quarter finals.
Seventeen of the 25 who played in 2022 were back this season and the squad featured big names like Blake Ferguson, Jesse Ramien, Braydon Trindall, Tyrone Roberts, Brian Kelly and Treymain Spry as well as western area talents Jack Kavanagh, Alex Bonham, Claude Gordon and Aidan Ryan.
Forbes junior and former Western Rams star Bailey Hartwig, who now plays for the Wynuum Manly Seagulls in Queensland, earned plenty of praise from Gunn for his performance as captain.
The coach is hopeful the performance of the side this year, as well as the club's women's side making its debut, helps develop more of a connection with the western area and grow the culture he can already feel within the squad.
"We're very family orientated. It's not just about the players. We like the players to bring in their families and be part of the process with us," he said.
"It takes time to build those relationships when you bring people into new circles.
"You've got to have your ups and downs to build that culture and we've had a taste and there's a little bit of pain, which is healthy.
"To do what we've done in three seasons is phenomenal."
As exciting as the long weekend was for WAR, there was some criticism directed at them by a minority for bringing in a host of NRL and high-level players just in order to win the tournament.
Gunn said some of the comments stung but added their inclusions were about more than just winning.
Some, like Ferguson and Ramien, are Wiradjuri men who hail from Wellington and Coonamble respectively while others like Brian Kelly have been a part of the side since it competed in the Tribal League a number of years ago.
"I'd be lying if I said some of the commentary didn't hurt. But it's okay and I knew it was going to happen," he said.
"We had a team of great men who were able to see past that and see what we're trying to be able to do ... we won a lot of people over by the end.
"There's only been six or seven different names on the trophy for the past 20-25 years and we wanted to come in and let everyone know the little western area can mix with the biggest of them.
"And what those boys (NRL players) did away from the football field was second to none. I've never seen anything like it.
"We're running around asking where they were and they were up signing autographs and doing some videos. What they do is amazing and if people can't appreciate those elite players coming to an elite competition and being part of it, having fun, and being a part of community ... the Knockout has been a part of their lives since they were teenagers and people should embrace that. Most people do, too."
Given this year's success, excitement is already building for 2024 and the chance the Koori Knockout could be held in the western area after Walgett's triumph only makes that greater.
"It's huge. The Knockout is getting bigger every year," Gunn said.
"The resources and contacts No Limit and the Rose Brothers (from WAC) have, the Knockout needs them. What they're going to to do is going to be amazing.
"This was one of the best Knockouts I've ever been too but I can see the Rose brothers and No Limit being able to continue to grow the Knockout brand and keep putting it on the big stage."
