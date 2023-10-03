Improve on an eye-catching debut and pass on advice to a Dubbo young gun.
That's what Declan Fraser wants to achieve at the looming Bathurst 1000.
Fraser will compete in the Great Race for the first time as a full-time Supercars driver this week and he will team up with Dubbo's Tyler Everingham, 21, for Tickford Racing.
The 23-year-old Fraser had a dream co-driver experience in his 2022 Mount Panorama debut when he was able to steer the Triple Eight Race Engineering wildcard entry with Craig Lowndes.
Fraser didn't just hold his own in that race but played a big part in getting the car to an eighth place finish.
It's a result that left him counting down the days to make his return to Bathurst.
Fraser said that the build up towards this year's Bathurst 1000 takes on a different feeling, not just because it's his second time around but because he's a part of the main series.
"There's probably more responsibility now on my behalf. I've actually got my die cast model next to me from the wildcard entry I had with Lowndsey last year and it's got his name all over it. This time I'm in a car that's got my name all over it," he said.
"It's definitely a bit of a different feeling for me this year but I'll just take what I learned from last year and try to transfer it to this year.
"I learned so much from Craig and the team at T8. Now that I'm continuing my career as a full-time driver I'm trying to transfer all that knowledge into this season and try to amplify it, since now I've got a co-driver - Tyler Everingham - who I'm helping throughout the weekend."
Fraser came into the 2023 Supercars Championship as the Super2 series champion, eager to make his rookie main-game season a great one.
He made his mark in the second round at the Melbourne Supersprint where he picked up a top 10 finish in the second race but it's a result he hasn't quite been able to replicate since.
However, his recent 13th placing at Sandown was a very encouraging result to bring into Bathurst.
Seeing the Mustang showing great pace, especially with potential parity changes ahead of this Sunday's Great Race, gives Fraser added confidence.
"The year definitely hasn't been exactly what I've wanted. I've come off the back of dominating the Super2 series and we came into round one at Newcastle where we were 13th straight out of the gate," he said.
"There's been a few too many DNFs and a couple of mechanical failures, just from the design of the new cars, and that has hurt us but I'm learning something new every weekend and we've shown glimpses that we can be there.
"Bathurst is such a big event but I feel comfortable going into it knowing what I've learnt from this season and what I did last year.
"Tyler did a mega job in his opening stints and we had really good car pace. It was a shame to get turned around in that last stint by a lapped car but we passed everyone in front of us up to about seventh on pure car pace, so we know that our car speed is good."
Supercars will hit the track for their first practice session on Thursday, October 5.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.