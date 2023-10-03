Daily Liberal
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Jason Owens' The Hits from Home Tour comes to Dubbo Theatre

By Staff Reporters
October 4 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jason Owen will bring The Hits from Home Tour to Dubbo Theatre. Picture supplied
Jason Owen will bring The Hits from Home Tour to Dubbo Theatre. Picture supplied

Like many people, country music singer and homegrown Dubbo son, Jason Owen, took a good hard look at himself post-pandemic and started questioning what really made him happy in life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.