Like many people, country music singer and homegrown Dubbo son, Jason Owen, took a good hard look at himself post-pandemic and started questioning what really made him happy in life.
"I realised it's the little things in life that often keep you going," he said.
"The friendly chat you have with the guy you get your coffee from, that kind of thing. I started singing songs in the spare room of my house into a microphone for something to do and got an immediate mood boost every time."
Owen began uploading the songs to his social media channels and was stunned at how well the tunes were received.
"I thought, this probably isn't that interesting, it's just me singing songs against a bare white wall. However, I just got inundated with people from all over the world saying my renditions really made them feel happy and to keep them coming."
In the last two years Owen's songs have now had an astonishing 30 million views worldwide. The response has been so overwhelming that he decided to embark on a NSW tour of his most popular online hits called The Hits from Home Tour.
Performing at Dubbo Theatre on Friday October 6, Owen is also riding high having just been announced as the co-host of the upcoming 2024 Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth alongside his good friend Tania Kernaghan.
He said it was only fitting that he is touring throughout October as it is also Mental Health Month.
"Every October I'm an advocate for spreading awareness about looking after your mental health, particularly if you're based in the country. People in towns are sometimes not comfortable reaching out for help but there's no shame in it.
"I've suffered from all sorts of things myself - everything from anxiety to distress about my skin as I have psoriasis over most of my body. Keeping yourself in check and doing things which give you joy is so important," he said.
