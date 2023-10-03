Ever dreamed of working in animal care, or pursuing a career as a Zookeeper?
This year on International Zookeeper Day, Taronga Western Plains Zoo is urging aspiring zookeepers, animal attendants, wildlife animal carers or anyone with a passion for wildlife to enrol with the Taronga Training Institute.
Elephant Keeper Savannah Mantell always knew she wanted to work with animals, but it was a family holiday to Taronga Western Plains Zoo that sparked her determination to become a zookeeper one day.
"I actually visited Dubbo Zoo for my 16th birthday, we spent a few days here and I fell in love with the site and the animals that were out here, so a few years later I decided to study to become a zookeeper," Savannah said.
Savannah enrolled with the Taronga Training Institute (TTI) in Sydney to study a Certificate II in Animal Care, before moving to Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo to complete her TTI Certificate III in Wildlife and Exhibited Animal Care.
"I was lucky enough to get a job off the back of graduating with my Certificate III, and I've been working as an elephant keeper ever since," Savannah said.
"We get to be at the forefront of a lot of elephant conservation here in our team, with the individuals that we work with, as well as the conservation for their wild counterparts, which is exciting and very fulfilling."
Every year on October 4, zoos across the world celebrate International Zookeeper Day. The day was chosen in honour of St Francis of Assisi, who advocated that it was the duty of all people to protect and enjoy nature.
It's also a day for the keepers at Taronga Western Plains Zoo to reflect on the reasons they chose this career.
For Keeper Hayley Brooks, who grew up in Orange and visited Taronga Western Plains Zoo frequently throughout her childhood, it was learning about the poaching crisis rhinos face in Africa that spurred her on to become a keeper. She now works with the Zoo's world-renowned Southern Black Rhino conservation breeding program.
"Becoming a keeper and getting to work with my favourite species means that I get to help contribute to great programs that support the longevity of rhinos in the wild, help educate our guests about this incredible species, and also provide great care for those that we have here, so I'm very lucky!"
Applications for Taronga Training Institute courses for Certificate II in Animal Care and Certificate III in Wildlife and Exhibited Animal Care are now open until Tuesday, October 31, with courses commencing in early 2024.
Once the course is completed, students receive a nationally accredited qualification.
If you have ever wanted to pursue a career in the animal care industry or become a zookeeper now is the time to apply to study.
