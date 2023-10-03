Last week I took some time to reflect on the past and analysed the metrics of my role as mayor since 23 December 2021.
This was because the council meeting where councillors would decide the leadership of council was held last Thursday.
The process underscored the gravity of public service and reminded me that leadership roles are never a given; they're a privilege bestowed by peers and the community we serve.
I am both humbled and elated that I was re-elected as your mayor for another term, alongside deputy mayor, councillor Richard Ivey. The trust placed in me by my fellow councillors is not something I take lightly.
It bolsters my resolve to continue to look at ways to serve the community better and continue to work closely with my fellow councillors, all of whom are integral to the betterment of our community.
With the term ahead of us abbreviated to 11 months and 16 days, there's no time to linger. We have significant work ahead and goals to achieve, building on the solid foundation we've laid over the last one year, nine months, and five days.
Team cohesion is paramount. Reflecting on Penrith's grand final comeback, one cannot help but note the emphasis they put on teamwork. Their respect for each other and commitment to a common goal paved the way for historic success.
Likewise, mutual respect and unwavering dedication within our council will enable us to serve our community in the best possible manner.
Open communication is critical to this process. If you wish to contact me directly, you can email me at mayor@dubbo.nsw.gov.au or call me at 0418 639 053.
If you wish to go to any councillor, their details are on the council website and they will be keen to hear from you.
Our next Community Leaders Meeting will also see councillors gathering to hear from you.
It will be held this Saturday at the Dubbo Farmers' Markets from 9am to 11am. As always, councillors will be joined by our State Member, Dugald Saunders MP, and our Federal Member, the Hon Mark Coulton MP. Nowhere else in Australia do all three levels of government stand beside each other in an open forum on a regular basis.
Council's commitment to you stretches far beyond being open to a discussion with residents. It can be found in every decision we make; every initiative we back; every infrastructure project we undertake and every program we support.
The simple, yet profound aim is to make life better for each and every individual in this community.
As we look to the future, I can pledge that I am committed to serving the people of this wonderful community through until at least 14 September 2024. It's not merely a position or a title, but a profound commitment to each of you.
