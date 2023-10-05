Stunning country retreat awaits

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday October 6: 18R Dunedoo Road, Dubbo:
Nestled in the heart of nature's beauty, 18R Dunedoo Road is an exceptional property that offers a serene and luxurious lifestyle like no other. With a sprawling land size of 14.99 hectares, listing agent Kim Hamilton said the countryside retreat provided ample space for your dreams to come alive. "Step inside, and the interior reveals a design that seamlessly blends openness and warmth.
"With three spacious living areas, the home effortlessly accommodates all your needs, from intimate family gatherings to larger social events," she said. "The underfloor heating ensures that even during the coldest months, you'll experience a cocoon of warmth throughout the space."
The heart of the home is the open-plan kitchen which is a culinary enthusiast's delight. Adorned with exquisite Caesar stone benchtops, the kitchen not only caters to your culinary endeavours but also serves as a hub for cherished moments with loved ones.
Kim said what truly set 18R Dunedoo Road apart was its ability to offer a respite from the hustle and bustle of daily life. "Imagine waking up to the gentle sounds of nature, enjoying your morning coffee while gazing at the breathtaking views that stretch before you," she said. "This property is not just a residence, it's an escape, a retreat where you can unwind and reconnect with the tranquillity of the countryside."
In addition to the four bedrooms, the home provides three spacious living areas where you can enjoy the convenience of tailoring a rooms purpose to accommodate your family's needs, offering versatility and ample room to relax and entertain.
18R Dunedoo Road also offers breathtaking views where you can immerse yourself in the beauty of Dubbo with stunning panoramic views that will take your breath away, offering a daily escape into tranquillity
Outside the home the property provides a convenient double carport, providing protection for your vehicles from the elements, along with a three-bay machinery shed which is perfect for those with hobbies, farming needs, or extra storage space.
The home is also fitted with solar panels that allow you to embrace sustainable living and help you reduce your carbon footprint while enjoying the benefits of renewable energy and lower energy bills.
