Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Uptake of the Regional First Home Buyer Guarantee in the Central West

AH
By Allison Hore
October 3 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of first-home buyers in the region with low deposits have been helped into the housing market by a government guarantee scheme.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.