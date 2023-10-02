Do you have any books you'd like to have a second life? Donate them to the Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair.
Organised by the folks at Dubbo West Rotary, the fair was established in 2010 in memory of Michael Egan, a Dubbo Macquarie Rotary member who passed away with cancer.
Funds raised go to charity, and in 2023 the organisers raised $19,000 for the Royal Flying Doctors Service Dubbo Support Group, and the Western Cancer Centre Foundation.
Dubbo West Rotary is now gearing-up for its third book fair, having taken the reins from the Dubbo Macquarie chapter, and the success of the fair will rely on your donations.
Book fair coordinator Colin Shanks said there would be a number of collection days before the fair takes place in April 2024.
He said he was aware many books were "doing a lap" and being donated time and again to be enjoyed by the next person.
"Some people that would have already finished reading their books that they bought back in April, they'll be dropping them off and starting the cycle again," Mr Shanks told the Daily Liberal.
The crew will accept a range of fiction and non-fiction books including soft and hardcover fiction, biography, sports, Australiana, cooking, DIY, self-help, craft, hobbies, war/military, children's and romance books.
No dictionaries and encyclopaedias will be accepted, as "unfortunately, they don't have too much of a life" on the second-hand route.
The most popular books are war and military non-fiction books, as well as children's books.
"Last year we ran out of children's books. We sold them all. So we could do with a few extras this year," Mr Shanks said.
"It's hard to collect too many of them because a lot of them are pretty well loved before they make it to us."
Mr Shanks said "a big thank you" to everyone who donated books to the previous fair and bought books.
"It's the generosity of the donations of these books from the local community that allows us to raise money from this to do the good works that we try and do in the community," he said.
The Michael Egan Memorial Book Fair will take place on Saturday, April 20 and Sunday, April 21, 2024.
The first book collection will take place on Saturday, October 14, between 9am and 3pm at Custom Steel Frames carpark at 110 Fitzroy Street, North Dubbo.
"We've been perfecting our collection techniques, with a weekend drive through drop off," Mr Shanks said.
