Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers were too classy on Sunday and have booked their spot in the 2023 Koori Knockout semi-finals.
Taking on Griffith Rodney Simpson Memorial, Wiradjuri Aboriginal Rivers (WAR) had too much firepower, winning 30-8 to advance through to the final four.
The star-studded WAR side had all the momentum early as Jesse Ramien and Blake Ferguson looked dangerous on the right side.
Taking on the likes of Andrew Fifita and Curtis Scott, WAR continued to put themselves in good field position but failed to captialise.
Griffith made WAR pay as they scored midway through the opening half down the left hand side.
WAR got themselves back in the game when Gerome Burns plucked a perfect Braydon Trindall kick right out of the hands of the Griffith fullback to run away and score under the posts.
Bailey Hartwig successfully converted the try but Griffith hit back just a minute later after a loose carry gave them the ball in great field position.
WAR grabbed back the lead on the stroke of half time as Ramien cut back inside and beat several defenders to score.
After yet another successful conversion, WAR led 12-8 at the break.
Both teams came out of the break firing and WAR would be the first to score as Josh Toole made a break up the middle of the field to find Ramien who quickly passed the ball on to Tryone Roberts who raised away.
Ferguson was the next man to score with just eight minutes remaining as WAR all but sealed their spot in the semi-final.
Bailey Butler's try late in the match confirmed WAR would be playing in the semi-finals on October 2.
Awaiting WAR is La Perouse Panthers 1 after the latter broke Bourke hearts with a win in the dying minutes in the quarter final.
Bourke led for most of the game before the Panthers scored late to win 10-6 and advance.
Meanwhile, Walgett Aboriginal Connection (WAC) have qualified for the semi-final after defeating Tweed Conexsions 24-4.
The team featuring Matt, Trent and George Rose along with Jack Wighton and Ben Barba made the knockout final last year but ultimately fell short.
