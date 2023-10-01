Dandaloo Street transformed into Dollywood for a day of family-friendly fun at Narromine's second Dolly Parton Festival.
Visitors travelled in from as far as Adelaide to browse market stalls, taste street food delights and enjoy free entertainment on Dandaloo Street, which was closed to traffic for the day.
Local businesses also got into the spirit, decorating their stores and selling sparkly pink wares fit for Dolly herself.
"The committee are just in debt to the support we get from all the local businesses, from the stallholders and everyone else who just come together and put it together," said Jen Ballhausen, a member of the event's organising committee.
"We're showcasing Narromine as much as trying to showcase Dolly Parton."
Lining the street were giant wooden cutouts decorated by local school children.
"All the schools in the shire were given and all the schools did what they wanted to," Ms Ballhausen said.
"It seems like they really got into the spirit of it and really put a lot of effort into it. Every one of them is different and they are just amazing and we'll be able to use them again next year."
Ms Ballhausen said despite the heat, the committee couldn't have asked for better weather for the street party.
And the sun didn't stop some keen locals channeling their inner Dolly and rocking up in big wigs and fringed frocks.
"As anyone who organises an event knows you cannot control the weather, you have to take what you get," Ms Ballhausen said.
"It could have been windy, could be bucketing down with rain but today it was just hot."
