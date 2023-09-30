The South Dubbo Hornets' commitment to bringing junior talents into first grade will continue under their new captains.
Hornets batter Ted Murray and all-rounder Lockie Rummans will co-captain this RSL Whitney Cup season, taking over from the latter's father Greg.
The two young men are still yet to turn 20 but still have years of first grade experience already.
"It should be a good experience with Ted," Rummans said.
"I'm keen to see how it plays out.
"Ted had a bit of a go last year in 1s and I've done some Bradman Cup stuff a few years ago."
Souths finished at the bottom of the ladder last season but their season still could be considered a success.
A winning streak early on in the season saw Souths defeat every team in the competition except for CYMS.
On paper, the Hornets will once again be the youngest side in first grade and Rummans said there is a good vibe around training already.
"Everyone is really excited to start cricket again," he said.
"The off-season has been good for people to reset after the end of last season which wasn't too good but everyone is really excited to go again."
James O'Brien likely won't play for the Hornets this season while Hugh Sienkiewicz has moved to Sydney to link up with UNSW.
The Hornets haven't exactly recruited anyone this season, instead Rummans says they have focused on improving as a unit.
"I think Matt Everett might come back for a few games," he said.
"Everyone is a year older so hopefully they come back stronger and better."
Murray and Rummans both made the step up into Dubbo's Western Zone Premier League, with the two emerging as some of the more exciting youngsters in town.
After taking a step forward in his own game last year, especially with the bat, Rummans is hoping a pair of Hornets can continue to improve.
"I think Rudy (Peet) should be in for a good year opening the bat," he said.
"He looks like he has come a long way, Archie Morgan is another one who will get crack at some point this year as well."
Souths will open their season against Macquarie on October 7.
