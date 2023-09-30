Daily Liberalsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Ted Murray and Lockie Rummans will captain South Dubbo

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated September 30 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The South Dubbo Hornets' commitment to bringing junior talents into first grade will continue under their new captains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.