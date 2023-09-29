When jockey Clayton Gallagher rang Connie Greig earlier the week to ride Deel Street, she never hesitated.
And on Friday (September 29), it paid off.
One of Greig's strongest stable members, Deel Street had gone almost a year since last winning but it didn't stop Gallagher from wanting to ride the mare.
"I didn't even know that the nominations were out and he was straight onto me about riding her," Greig said.
It was Princess Amira ($9.50) who got the jump on the field out of the barriers to lead through the early stages of the race.
Deel Street ($4.20) sat last as Knife's Edge ($5.50) battled for the lead.
Clint Lundholm's Notabadidea ($11) pushed up on the leader as did stablemate Watch Me Rumble ($2.60) as the field entered the straight.
Knife's Edge looked all but certain to hit the line first, pushing to the outside and showing great speed.
The mare navigated her way to find the rail and sped home on the inside to take the win, the sixth of her career.
It was a win Greig didn't expect, originally having other plans for the mare.
"I actually thought it would be too short for her, she's a deadset miler," she said.
"It's only across the road so why wouldn't you, she was supposed to run at Wyong yesterday (September 28) but I thought we'd save her the trip.
"We walked her across the road, not that I expected her to win but that's the class of race she has to be in now.
"She carried 55kgs with Clayton Gallagher, he has ridden that weight for that long. He asked to ride her overweight."
Now back in the winner's circle, Deel Street is likely to have too high of a benchmark to find a suitable race in the Central West, something her trainer is well aware of.
"I haven't got a plan," she said.
"Now that she has won her rating will go back up and I'll have to look around to find races for her, anything around will be nearly impossible."
"I told him nothing, it was up to him," she said.
"He knows her racing pattern is to get back. We didn't even talk about the race before, he knows what he is doing.
"It's his job not mine."
