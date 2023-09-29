For a town of only 240 people, Stuart Town sure knows how to celebrate its culture.
The annual Multicultural Festival Stuart Town will defy the small town's size and offer something to delight the entire family with food, entertainment and activities.
On Sunday, October 1, thousands of people are expected to come out to celebrate in Moxon Park and the main street.
Pam Gough, who does promotion and publicity for event organiser Stuart Town Action Group Inc, said there would be helicopter rides, a grand concert street organ, and a demonstration by Wellington's dry stone waller Emma Knowles, of Stone of Arc.
Food will represent cultures from around the world including Filipino, Vietnamese, Chinese, Turkish, and Aussie meat pies, saltbush lamb and BBQs, and more.
For the kids, there will be face painting, train rides and merry-go-rounds.
There will be a concert featuring Zimbabwean drummers and dancers, a mariachi band from Mexico, Latin dancing, Bollywood and Nepalese dancing.
Local country singers will perform as well as the Royal Australian Air Force rock band.
Other highlights include Chinese dragons, market stalls, and a major raffle.
Ms Gough said celebrating the multicultural community was important.
"We are one and we are many ... We have benefited so much, mostly since the war, with the inter-relationship with many cultures and it's enriched us, I believe," she told the Daily Liberal.
Ms Gough said the Stuart Town community "loves sharing".
"We are an interesting group ... The Stuart Town Action Group Inc is blessed with a variety of ages and a lot of new blood and it's nice doing things with and for others - it's a good community out there," she said.
The Stuart Town Multicultural Festival will take place on Sunday, October 1, from 9am to 4pm, and will cost $2 to get in (kids under five are free). Attendees are encouraged to wear multicultural clothes.
Find out more on the Multicultural Festival Stuart Town page on Facebook.
