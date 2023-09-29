The start of the bushfire season is just days away. Are you prepared?
The Rural Fire Service (RFS) has announced the Bush Fire Danger Period in the Dubbo Regional Council and Narromine Shire Council areas will commence on Sunday, October 1.
"During the Bush Fire Danger Period, landowners and land managers are required to obtain a fire permit from their local RFS before lighting any fires, including hazard reduction burns," RFS inspector Mark Pickford said.
"Before you light a fire, it's critical that you check weather conditions are acceptable for safe burning and that you have the necessary precautions and equipment in place.
"Never leave a fire unattended and if a fire does escape, it is essential to call triple zero immediately so that emergency services can respond and minimise the damage."
Fire services are concerned the drier than normal conditions forecast over summer and an increased fuel load of long dry grasses will make this bushfire season particularly brutal.
Mr Pickford said bush and grass fires can start any time.
"While our firefighters are doing what they can, preparation is a shared responsibility and home and landowners need to prepare their properties too," he said.
"This means doing simple things like creating firebreaks on your property, cleaning your gutters, removing combustibles from your yard, ensuring hoses can reach all corners of your property and updating and discussing your bush fire survival plan, so you know what you will do if fire threatens."
The community are reminded to prepare their properties by cleaning gutters to remove leaves and debris, trimming branches from trees close to houses, storing combustible materials away from homes and keeping grasses around the property mowed.
"We want the community to be proactive and prepare their properties now for the summer months ahead," NSW Fire and Rescue zone commander Anthony Hojel said.
"Making time to get prepared can help protect your property but ultimately help emergency services respond in the event of a bushfire."
Households are also encouraged to prepare a bushfire survival plan and ensure everyone in the house is on top of it so they know what to do in the event of an emergency.
"Local residents should have a Bushfire Survival Plan prepared so you know what to do in the event of a bushfire emergency," NSW RFS district manager David Millsteed said.
"This includes when you would leave your property and a list of items to take when leaving, as you may not be thinking clearly at the time.
October to March is also when the region experiences an increased chance of storms with strong winds and heavy rain. These weather conditions can bring flash flooding and damage to homes and properties.
"Being prepared now by cleaning up around your property and securing loose items such as trampolines and outdoor furniture around the backyard or balcony can help prevent storm damage," NSW SES Western Zone commander Josh Clark said.
"Preparing an emergency kit with essentials such as medications, important documents, family photos and pet food is recommended."
The Dubbo Regional Council is also working to prepare the area for the bushfire season by slashing grass along road corridors to reduce the potential fuel load. Over 1,200 kilometres of roadsides will be slashed in coming weeks.
Fire Permit holders are required to let fire authorities and their neighbours know at least 24 hours before lighting up. You must notify your intention to burn by visiting www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/notify or calling your local Fire Control Centre.
