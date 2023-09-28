Every year, 65,000 Australians attempt to take their lives.
It's with that statistic in mind that Dubbo residents will be hitting the treadmill from Monday, October 2.
Anytime Fitness Dubbo is taking part in Tread As One.
Across the week, the gym is aiming to walk and run as many kilometres as possible, to raise awareness and funds for suicide prevention charity R U OK?.
Anytime Fitness Dubbo manager Anthea Patteson will be pushing herself to run 65 kilometres across the week. Assistant manager Leah Petersen will be attempting the same, while personal trainer Jess Bonney and her partner together will be doing the whole 65 kilometres in a day.
Ms Patteson said it was a "really, really good cause" that was close to her heart.
While she admits she's not a runner, Ms Patteson said she was hoping her participation would spark something in others.
"I've suffered from mental illness and I feel like being the club manager here, if I really challenge myself, then that might inspire other people to challenge themselves as well," she said.
"If you have a crazy goal, I feel like it gets more people talking and more people are maybe inclined to donate. If they can't do 65 kilometres on the treadmill themselves, perhaps they might be able to support me to do that."
The Dubbo gym is aiming to raise $2000. Overall, Anytime Fitness is hoping to reach $300,000.
Members and non-members are all encouraged to take part.
During Tread As One, the $15 for a casual visit to the gym will be donated to the cause.
"People are paying $15 anyway, why not come down that week and put it towards a charity? Or you can come in and use the treadmill for nothing," Ms Patteson said.
To find out more information, or to make a donation, head to the Tread As One website.
