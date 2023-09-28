The sheer size, power and smell of a steam train makes this type of journey unique, and Lachlan Valley Railway Society is giving locals the chance to travel on a rarely explored railway line this October long weekend.
The society is offering a one-off day trip to Binnaway, a former stop on the former Gwabegar Line, on the Castlereagh River.
The Binnaway track, which extends to Tamworth and Muswellbrook, hasn't hosted general public passenger services since the late 1960s.
The train, a 130-year-old 'P' Class steam locomotive 3237, assisted by a heritage 47 class diesel, is only recently back on its tracks after being refurbished by the society, which is run by volunteers.
Director Thomas Barnes said train travel like this gave children the opportunity to see something they hadn't grown up with.
"The highlight is seeing children who don't normally see steam ... seeing their face light up and enjoying the day of a new experience they haven't had," Mr Barnes told the Daily Liberal.
Train travel takes you to places you don't normally see, and the steam train round-trip - which will be taking place on Monday, October 2 - will be travelling along tracks that have only been used by freight services for decades.
Passengers will see "beautiful countrysides, passing through small townships built up of agricultural and farming which not many people get to see via road," according to Mr Barnes.
The locomotive was one of 191 built in Manchester, UK, and performed express passenger services across NSW before being decommissioned in 1971. It was purchased by Lachlan Valley Railway Society in 1971 and returned to service in 2006.
Mr Barnes has loved trains and train travel since he was a toddler in a pram and was lucky enough to see the iconic NSW locomotive 3801 at Newcastle Station.
"With the assistance of station masters getting my pram onto the platform, they took me up to the locomotive and I've been hooked ever since," Mr Barnes said.
A BBQ lunch will be available to purchase close to Binnaway station and those who are interested can walk to the town. There will be a souvenir stall and the engine cab will be open for inspection. A limited range of refreshments will be available for purchase on board, with free water, and people are welcome to bring their own picnic hamper.
IN OTHER NEWS
Shorter train journeys - a one-hour return trip to Minore - will run over the weekend, four per day on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, November 1.
Mr Barnes said: "Come along and enjoy the nostalgia of the golden era of rail travel."
Find out more and book your tickets at https://www.lvr.com.au/dubbo and https://www.lvr.com.au/binnaway
