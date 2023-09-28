With a need for more renting options in Dubbo, a new website might be the key to unlocking the solution.
The Daily Liberal spoke with The Room Xchange chief executive officer and founder Ludwina Dautovic about what the Room Xchange is, how it came to be and how Dubbo residents can use it safely.
Check out our discussion below.
The Room Xchange is Australia's first and only verified house-sharing platform. We connect verified homeowners with a spare bedrooms (households) with verified renters looking for affordable and accessible housing (housemates). Now in our sixth year, we're a multi-award winning company, that has the potential to solve the housing and rental crisis by accessing resources that already exist - spare bedrooms.
The idea for The Room Xchange was born out of my personal experience as an empty nest mother. My older child - my son - was the first to move out. At first, I was rather forlorn and I didn't know what to do with his room. Then I adjusted to my new situation and I began to see his room as a wasted space and a cost centre.
One day it hit me that my son's room was costing me $200 a week in rent that I was paying to our landlord.
My husband and I are rentvesters. We rent a house in our preferred neighbourhood in Melbourne, while a tenant lives in the house that we own.
My other child - my daughter - had some friends who were travelling from overseas and needed a temporary place to stay. We offered our place and over the next few years, we had a stream of people staying with us.
It was at this time that some of my own friends started to ask me how they could find someone to rent their spare bedrooms and it was at that point that I began to see that there was a potentially viable business model.
Drawing inspiration from my own experiences and a deep-rooted passion for creating a better housing ecosystem, The Room Xchange was founded with a dedication to solving real-world housing challenges while championing social and environmental sustainability.
There are over 13.5 million unused spare bedrooms in 10 million homes across Australia. That's existing housing stock that's laying dormant in many homes who are struggling with multiple interest rate hikes, high energy bills and increased cost of living.
On the other hand, Australia is experiencing the worst rental crisis we have ever seen with minimal rental availability, rent rises and in some cases, subpar rental conditions. We're solving a problem for both sides of the housing market and solving it right now! There's no housing that needs to be built. Our platform is the source that can solve this right now.
Absolutely! The Room Xchange is designed to benefit communities right across Australia, including Dubbo. Dubbo residents can participate as homeowners looking to rent their spare rooms or renters needing accessible and affordable housing.
We're seeking to partner with regional towns to support them with solving the housing and rental crisis in their regions as there's little that can be done in the time frame needed. But more than that, we're also able to help by providing accommodation solutions for events and commercial opportunities that are often rejected due to a lack of accommodation options. We can do this without removing any rental properties from the long-term rental market!
We are the only house-sharing platform in Australia that has mandatory verification. We integrated Australia Post's Digital iD verification into our technology from the get-go. It ensures that all homeowners and renters are who they say they are.
Anyone with ill intentions or people who don't want to be identified in that way, will not complete our process. This ensures the legitimacy of all users, confidence that our profiles are real and that everyone is comfortable with being vetted in this way. This one step attracts a certain personality type who values honesty and integrity. This process has worked favourably for us for six years now.
You have the option as a homeowner to request rent for your room or you can utilise our rent offset option. This allows the homeowner to request additional help around the house that can offset part or all of the rent. It also benefits the renter as they can reduce their living costs by offering such help. The type of help is domestic such as cooking, cleaning or childcare.
Each one of us, with a spare bedroom, holds the power to have an immediate impact. If we opened our front doors and invited someone to stay for a while, we could provide an instant housing solution to thousands of Australians. It can alleviate the pressure on the market right now until more long-term measures take effect. I firmly believe that solving this housing crisis is not just the government's responsibility; it's a collective duty that falls on every one of us. And... if we don't act now, the Australia we know won't be recognisable a year from now.
Let's not leave the problem to the government with their $10 billion and good intentions. Instead, the next time you walk past your empty spare bedroom, ask yourself "Is it worth keeping it unoccupied for the occasional visitor that sleeps in there once or twice a year? Or could you #shareyourspare, earn about $10k a year in rent and change someone's life in the meantime?
Let's start changing the way we live; one room at a time.
