Each one of us, with a spare bedroom, holds the power to have an immediate impact. If we opened our front doors and invited someone to stay for a while, we could provide an instant housing solution to thousands of Australians. It can alleviate the pressure on the market right now until more long-term measures take effect. I firmly believe that solving this housing crisis is not just the government's responsibility; it's a collective duty that falls on every one of us. And... if we don't act now, the Australia we know won't be recognisable a year from now.