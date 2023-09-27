Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Dubbo's Charles Sturt University hosts Queer Screen Film Festival

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 28 2023 - 9:17am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dubbo's Charles Sturt University continues to be a loud and proud supporter of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer community (LGBTIQA+).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.