Dubbo's Charles Sturt University continues to be a loud and proud supporter of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex, and queer community (LGBTIQA+).
To show their ongoing support the university is returning as a regional partner for the Queer Screen Film Festival - Best of the Fest.
The University will host a first-ever screening at Charles Sturt in Dubbo at 6pm on Thursday, October 12, featuring seven of the best and brightest queer films from this year's festival, curated by Festival Director Lisa Rose.
Charles Sturt Director of External Engagement in Dubbo, James McKechnie, said the University was a proud supporter of the Queer Screen Film Festival.
"We wholeheartedly embrace the festival each year as a University and are delighted to be supporting it again on its 10th anniversary," Mr McKechnie said.
"This is the first time the Queer Screen Festival will be hosted in the Dubbo community, and it's great to be partnering with headspace Dubbo to bolster that support."
Mr McKechnie said the festival was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate stories from the LGBTIQA+ perspective and highlight the importance of sharing queer stories with communities outside of the traditional metropolitan audiences.
"In sharing these stories, we're starting conversations that save lives. Everyone deserves to know there is a place for them to grow and flourish and that includes in a regional community and while at university," he said.
The festival is held Australia-wide and the University is also hosting exclusive sessions at Charles Sturt University in Port Macquarie and Bathurst throughout September and October.
Queer Screen Film Director Lisa Rose welcomed Charles Sturt as the regional partner for the 2023 festival.
"I am thrilled that Charles Sturt University is our regional partner again because getting queer stories out to regional areas is such an important thing to do," Ms Rose said.
The selection of films will cover heart-warming tales to powerful narratives exploring a variety of genres, including drama, comedy, romance, and more, while celebrating the vibrant and diverse LGBTIQA+ community.
Doors will open at 5.45pm on Thursday, October 12 with the screening to run from 6pm until 8.45pm.
Festival tickets are available for $12 each, with $10 of every ticket sale going towards the Charles Sturt University Ally Network to fund LGBTIQA+ initiatives.
Guests will enjoy a complementary drink on arrival and popcorn for the screenings.
Tickets can be purchased here for Dubbo.
