Looking at it, you may not think Dubbo Regional Council's new mower is all that different to the rest.
But the council has purchased its first fully-electric zero turn mower.
It's part of the council's Zero Emissions Fleet Strategy and Implementation Plan.
The council's fuel use is 12 per cent of its greenhouse gas emissions from energy consumption. In 2019/20, the council's fleet consumed 1.2 million litres of fuel.
It's expected by transitioning to zero or low emission vehicles, the council will cut its emissions by at least 1760 tonnes of carbon dioxide.
By incorporating eco-friendly equipment like the new Mean Green Rival mower, the council was taking a big step towards achieving its sustainability goals, mayor Mathew Dickerson said.
The council's manager greenspace operations Harry Brennan said the mower had a 7.5 hour running time, which fit with the council's requirements, and the reduced noise level was a bonus for both staff and the wider community.
"While the mower has a more expensive purchase price, the operational costs are reduced considerably making it a viable option for council in a number of ways," Mr Brennan said.
Under the Zero Emissions Fleet Strategy the council is purchasing electric vehicles for its fleet, where possible.
The council said the benefits included reduced greenhouse gas emissions, improved air quality, less noise and lower running costs than conventional vehicles because of decreased fuel and servicing costs.
