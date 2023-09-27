Daily Liberal
Home/News/Council
Council

Dubbo council buys fully-electric mower for zero emissions strategy

By Staff Reporters
September 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Looking at it, you may not think Dubbo Regional Council's new mower is all that different to the rest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.