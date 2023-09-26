I would like to submit the following as a letter to the editor. I am a Labor member of the state Upper House and the duty MLC for Dubbo. Many thanks. Stephen.
"Why will I be voting YES in the upcoming referendum? It is pretty simple.
I support the constitutional recognition of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people. (So I note does Peter Dutton, the Liberal Party and basically all of the country).
I also support Indigenous Australians having a representative body created by legislation and which can at any time be changed by legislation. (So I note does Peter Dutton, in fact it's Liberal Party policy to legislate a voice).
The truth is, the entire political opposition to the Voice is based on a mistruth, that an amendment to the Constitution will entrench a voice with uncertain powers. That is false.
If the referendum is passed there will be no voice until Parliament legislates and Parliament can at any time amend that legislation. It's a bit like the Constitution giving the federal government power over tax matters, that doesn't create tax law, just the power to make such law. It is also a bit like section 101 of the Constitution, which says there "shall" be an 'Interstate Trade Commission'. In fact, there is no longer one, because it long ago fell into disuse.
Don't buy the scare campaign. Vote yes with confidence!
