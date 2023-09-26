Daily Liberal
112 new bus services in Dubbo to roll out in October

By Allison Hore
Updated September 26 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:00pm
Commuters rejoice! 112 new bus services are ready to hit the road in Dubbo.

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

