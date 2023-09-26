Commuters rejoice! 112 new bus services are ready to hit the road in Dubbo.
And, for the first time ever, buses will be running on Sundays and public holidays.
Announcing the major overhaul of Dubbo's bus network, regional transport minister Jenny Aitchison said the new services will start on Monday, October 16.
"We know that public transport is a social determinant of health, education, opportunity and jobs," she said.
"These improvements to the Dubbo bus network will make a real difference and help more people get where they need to go at times that are more convenient for them."
Among the new services is one which will run every 30 minutes between West Dubbo and Orana Mall, connecting Delroy Park Shopping Centre, Dubbo CBD, Dubbo Station, ALDI, Dubbo Base Hospital and TAFE.
A new connection between Taronga Western Plains Zoo and Orana Mall via the Dubbo CBD, Western Plains Cultural Centre and Dubbo Showground has also been added.
Regular bus routes will also provide new links to Bunnings, Dubbo Sports World and the North Dubbo industrial area.
Major growth areas including Keswick, Southlakes, Grangewood and Delroy Park will also receive regular services for the first time.
Ritesh Kumar, a member of Orana Residents of Indian Sub-Continental Heritage, said the 87 per cent increase in bus services will especially benefit Dubbo's growing migrant community.
"Coming to Australia and to a regional city, it's sometimes hard to just buy two cars for the family," he said.
"I think good public transport is very important so that if one partner takes the car to work, then the other partner can at least take the kids to the zoo or connect with friends and be connected to the place.
"It's a very good investment by the government and it will really help Dubbo grow, especially for our migrant community."
As well as the metro services, services to Wongarbon will significantly increase to four trips per weekday in both directions and bus trips from Narromine, Geurie and Wellington will now stop at ALDI and Dubbo Station.
The new bus network is part of the government's 16 Regional Cities Services Improvement Program. In Dubbo, it's being delivered by Transport for NSW in conjunction with Dubbo Buslines, Ogden's Coaches and Dubbo Regional Council.
The new routes and timetables were developed after extensive consultation with the community.
"We are proud to be helping deliver a new bus network for Dubbo that is smarter, easier to use and that better meets people's needs to get to medical appointments, work, shops and social events," Dubbo Buslines group head of service delivery Chris Moule said.
"All of our public route buses are wheelchair accessible, they lower to the ground, and there's a ramp that makes it easy for anyone with a wheelchair, or other mobility challenge to use the bus.
"I encourage anyone who may not have travelled on a bus since their school days to give them a go. Buses are clean, comfortable, quiet and air conditioned and the customer experience just got even better, with cashless payments now an option."
Along with the new services, a long-awaited trial of contactless payments for buses will also begin on October 16. Passengers on 11 buses operated by Dubbo Buslines will be able to pay for their trips by tapping their card, phone or smart watch on a card reader.
Dubbo mayor Mathew Dickerson thanked the government for bringing the cashless trial to Dubbo.
"I thank Transport for NSW for working with Dubbo Regional Council, Dubbo Buslines and Ogden's Coaches to deliver a better bus network for Dubbo that will improve social connection and reduce congestion," he said.
"Now it couldn't be easier to catch a bus, whether that be to head for a dip at the aquatic centre, further studies at TAFE, down to the shops for a social catch up or to Dubbo Station to connect with rail and coach services to a range of destinations across NSW.
"Buses not only serve as an affordable and sustainable alternative to driving, they also provide a fast and hassle-free way to get around town."
For information about all the new routes and the new timetable visit the Transport for NSW website.
Transport for NSW and Dubbo Buslines are also holding a series of Bus Travel Experience Days, upcoming sessions can be booked at transportnsw.info/dubbo-bus.
