Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Hot, dry weather, low stock prices put pressure on farmers

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 27 2023 - 10:49am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The season is hotting up for farmers, many of whom are being dealt a double whammy with the dry weather and low stock prices.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.