A "horrific assault" on an unsuspecting victim has left one man in hospital and another behind bars.
Barry James Murray, 34, of Hickey Street, Coonamble appeared via audio visual link from Bathurst Correctional Centre to in Dubbo Local Court on Thursday, September 21.
He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
According to court documents on Saturday, August 5, 2023 around 10pm, the victim was at Coonamble Bowling Club with his friend.
The victim had gone to the bar to buy a drink when he saw an old work colleague, Murray's partner. He said hello to her and asked how she was going before taking his drink and going to the smokers area.
On CCTV footage shown to the court, the victim could be seen standing near a table smoking and drinking a schooner of Victoria Bitter.
Murray, as shown on the footage, then walked up to the victim and punched him in the face, knocking the victim to the ground. The victim dropped his beer.
While the victim was on the ground, Murray continued to kick and punch him. He then lifted the victim up and punched him in the head.
Murray was eventually restrained by other pub patrons.
But, the CCTV footage shows while the victim laid on the ground, Murray kicked and then stomped on the victim's head.
He then picked the victim up from the ground and punched him in the head, again.
Murray was once again restrained by patrons and escorted away.
In what was labelled a "horrific assault" in court documents, the victim went home after the incident, but throughout the night began to feel nauseous and made his way to Coonamble Hospital.
Whilst there, the victim asked a nurse to call the police.
According to court documents, police arrived and saw extensive swelling to the right side of the victim's face, around the eye socket and upper jaw.
The victim was told to stay the night in hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.
On Tuesday, August 8 the victim went Coonamble Police Station where he gave a written victim statement, but told police he had blacked out during the assault and could not recall much of it.
The victim had to have a CT scan on his brain, spine and facial bones.
Police then called Murray and asked him to go to Coonamble Police Station, where he was arrested.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Emma Barr told the court it was a "horrific assault" and the court documents were "descriptive and emotive".
"The victim used to work with Mr Murray's partner and he felt triggered after the victim [allegedly] made his partner uncomfortable," she said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson said there was no doubt this was a significant act of violence on an unsuspecting victim.
"It was unprovoked other than being told by your partner that she was uncomfortable, but it still didn't warrant the level of violence inflicted upon this person," he said.
"The police 'facts' are quite emotive relating to the offending and I tend to accept the observations in that regard, there was multiple punches, kicking, stomping and you are fortunate no more serious injuries were caused by your degree of violence.
"It was an unsuspecting victim with no provocation at all, there's no doubt you solve all your problems by serious acts of violence."
When Murray was sentenced to 18 months in prison - with a non-parole period of 12 months - his partner and cousin, who were there in support, abruptly left the court room.
Murray has listed his sentence for a severity appeal in the Dubbo District Court on November 2, 2023.
