Daily Liberal
Home/News/Court and Emergency
Court

Barry Murray, 34, jailed for 12 months after 'horrific assault'

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated September 26 2023 - 3:37pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dubbo Local Court. Picture file image
Dubbo Local Court. Picture file image

A "horrific assault" on an unsuspecting victim has left one man in hospital and another behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ciara Bastow

Ciara Bastow

Senior Journalist

Hi! I'm Ciara and I've been working as a journalist for a number of years now, covering everything ranging from council, human interest stories, community news and sport. Got a story? Email me at ciara.bastow@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.