The Dubbo Cycle Club had an eventful weekend, marked by remarkable achievements from its members.
Darrell Wheeler participated in the Australian Master's Road Titles in Shepperton, which featured three events: the Time Trial, Road Race, and Criterium.
Meanwhile, Kurt Eather competed in the Wollongong Festival of Cycling, engaging in two distinct races - the Criterium, a circuit-style race, and the Kermesse, inspired by the Kermesse festival, which brings together both racers and the local community, especially families.
This particular festival is the anniversary of the successful hosting of the UCI World Championships held in Wollongong last year.
In Shepperton, Wheeler originally intended to participate in the Time Trial on Friday.
However, an unexpected incident led to the cancellation of the event.
On Saturday, Wheeler competed in the Road Race at the Australian Titles, an event he had diligently prepared for, and his hard work paid off with a gold medal in the Masters 10 Road Race category.
Simultaneously, Eather raced in Wollongong at the Festival of Cycling among the Elite and U23 Ranks.
In a thrilling race, Eather outperformed the A-grade division in a fierce sprint to the finish line.
Sunday brought another Australian Title event, this time the Criterium, in which Wheeler showcased that age is not a barrier as he secured yet another Australian Gold medal.
This marked his second gold medal of the meet, extending his streak of six consecutive Australian Golds and an impressive total of 25 gold medals in just six years.
It's undeniable that Wheeler's sporting accomplishments make Dubbo's most prolific athlete.
Sunday also saw Eather competing in the final event of the Festival of Cycling, the Kermesse.
Throughout the race, numerous attacks were launched to prevent Eather's sprinting prowess from dominating the front group at the finish.
However, Eather persevered and claimed another victory, showcasing his incredible strength and setting a personal best output of 1695 Watts during the sprint.
The Dubbo Cycle Club takes immense pride in the achievements of all three riders.
As they gear up for the upcoming Track Season due to start on the 10th October, the club wants to remind everyone that kids aged 12 and under can ride for free, and there are trophies and special events designed for beginners to enjoy alongside experienced riders.
