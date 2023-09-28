Life on the land with stunning views

Daily Liberal's Property of the Week, Friday September 29: 63 Manusu Drive, Mendooran:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 63 Manusu Drive, or click here to discover this week's view eEdition.
'Longview', located at 63 Manusu Drive in Mendooran, represents a fantastic opportunity to get your hands on your own slice of paradise.
With the property offering a house, office and just over 25 acres of land with stunning views, listing agent, Denise Male, said that it was an ideal lifestyle property.
"A home in the country is a cherished part of the Australian dream, a place to retreat to, make memories and enjoy the farm life with a few livestock about," she said. "You can milk the cow, get fresh eggs from the chooks, raise poddy calves, and have the best friend in the world...a dog."
The property provides a three bedroom home, all with built-in robes, and an open plan lounge, dining, kitchen area. There are polished timber floors throughout, and a wood fire and split-system air conditioning to keep you comfortable all year round. There are also solar panels for power economy and to help keep those energy bills down, along with water tanks and town water connected.
Outside the home there are gorgeous front and back decks for spending hours enjoying the views and entertaining family and friends, while the double garage has been converted to a fully functional office complete with power, television point, split system air conditioning, full insulation, and carpet square flooring.
Denise said that 'Longview' was a special place. "It's a picturesque location with the most magnificent views down into the valley and rising to the Warrumbungles peaks on the horizon," she said. "From sunrise to sunset, the landscape is captivating and from dusk to sunrise the sky is a wonderous site."
Other improvements at the property include new ironbark fencing (approximately five acres), a large workshop/storage/machinery shed with concrete floor and carport, garden shed with concrete floor, dog yard, large poultry run with a fox-proof lock-up shed, poddy calf raising enclosure with shelter, and sheep yards with loading ramp. There is also a 20 foot shipping container for dry and vermin proof stock feed storage.
A perfect rural lifestyle awaits you with farm animals. A brilliant horse riding or sheep and goat grazing area to the back of the property that could be fenced to smaller paddocks depending on the stock you wish to run and ideal for intensive cell grazing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.