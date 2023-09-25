The October 14 referendum is about the future of this country.
It's an opportunity for Australians to forge a new pathway to a better future and complete our national story.
To see the huge turnout at events in capital cities and regional areas like Dubbo in support of a yes vote, fills me with great optimism and hope.
Hope that together as a country we will take this important step forward.
With more than 40,000 volunteers across the nation, the Yes campaign is one of the biggest people's movements this country has ever seen.
It includes Indigenous and non-Indigenous people from all walks of life who are coming together in unity, sharing a vision for the future.
People like Jodie Benton, from the Dubbo for Yes group, who told the Daily Liberal that she's never done anything like it before.
Seeing so many Australians like Jodie join the yes campaign warms my heart.
I want to thank the incredible Tatum Moore from the Dubbo Local Aboriginal Land Council, the NSW Aboriginal Land Council and the Uluru Dialogues for hosting important community events in Dubbo to provide information about the referendum.
There has been a concerted fear campaign and a lot of misinformation which has created uncertainty.
But we know that when people take the time to have a conversation about what the Voice is and why it is needed, there is enormous support.
These local community events have provided people with the facts about referendum.
And the fact is there is nothing to fear.
This referendum is about recognising and celebrating the incredible story of 65,000 years of history and culture - a story we all share as Australians.
And it's about listening to advice from a committee of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people about matters that affect their lives, so that governments can make better decisions.
Because we know that listening to people leads to better outcomes in health, education, employment and housing.
We cannot continue doing what we have been doing for decades - spending millions of dollars on failed policies and making little if any progress.
For too long governments have made policies for Indigenous Australians, not with Indigenous Australians.
We need the Voice to change that.
We need the Voice because we need to do better.
The current system is not working and October 14 is our opportunity to fix the approach.
It's important to understand the consequences of a No vote.
A 'No' vote accepts the status quo - that sees an 8 year gap in life expectancy between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
A 'No' vote accepts that we cannot do things better.
A 'No' vote accepts failed policies.
So, between now and October 14, I encourage you to join the conversation.
Listen to people in your community like Rod Towney, a Wiradjuri man who was at Uluru more than six years ago, when the call for a constitutionally enshrined Voice was made.
As Rod has said, people need to understand the truth about the referendum and to remember that the idea for the Voice came from Aboriginal people.
It did not come from politicians.
On October 14 the choice couldn't be clearer.
I urge you to choose hope over fear.
I urge you to Vote Yes for a better future for all Australians.
There are no second chances.
Voting Yes means together we can take the next step forward as a country.
In the words of my people the Wiradjuri
Ngali Yarhagi barrranjrra, Manwunbul
Let's get this done, together.
