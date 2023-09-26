Dugald Saunders has been ejected from question time following a fiery exchange over the state's road budget.
The member for Dubbo had been asking regional transport minister Jenny Aitchison for clarification on statements she made about the budget when he was asked to leave the chamber during question time on Thursday, September 22.
"Yesterday in relation to the Regional Roads Fund the Minister for Regional Transport and Roads said; 'that is part of our $334 million program, of which we are spending $46 million this year, and then we will do more in the forward estimates'," Mr Saunders said in parliament.
"[But] at page 1-5 of Budget Paper number three it is clearly stated; '$46.6 million over four years for the Regional Roads Fund'.
"I ask the Minister whether she is correct or the budget paper is correct."
Ms Aitchison began responding to the question - explaining she had to get on the phone to Narromine mayor Craig Davies after Saunders mistakenly claimed Narromine council wouldn't receive any emergency funds - before Saunders interjected.
After three calls to order, Speaker Greg Piper ordered Saunders to leave the chamber for the remainder of question time.
Speaking to the Daily Liberal after the exchange, Saunders said he didn't realise Narromine would be getting funding as the council area had mistakenly been included in the Barwon papers rather than Dubbo.
He said Ms Aitchison's statements around the budget were "contradictory".
"The Labor government has been caught out in its lies. Today I asked the Minister in Question Time, is she right or is the budget paper right?" Mr Saunders said.
"The budget paper clearly states it is actually only $46.6 million that is allocated over four years, not the $334 million she is claiming. In fact, for the 23/24 financial year only $8.5 million is allocated.
"We need Labor to come clean about exactly what its budget means for regional NSW because all we have seen so far is cuts, cuts, and more cuts which is leaving our country families and businesses worse off."
According to the government, the new Regional Emergency Road Repair Fund will deliver $390 million directly to 95 regional and rural councils for urgent road and pothole repairs. They say all of the $390 million will be delivered to councils in 2023 to 24.
Additionally, a new $334 million Regional Roads Fund will be created for councils to build new roads and roundabouts, replace or repair old bridges and improve safety at crash blackspots in rural and regional areas.
So far, $46.6 million of that $334 fund has been allocated to projects across the state including improvements to the Golden Highway.
"This funding commitment will ensure the roads used by regional communities daily are efficient, safe, and reliable so people can travel around town, go to work, education and healthcare, visit their family and friends, and keep our supply chains moving," minister Aitchison said.
"Not only will councils have direct access to funding to fix potholes and make necessary repairs, the delivery of one of our key election commitments will enable preventative or unplanned maintenance to be carried out to ensure safer and smoother journeys for motorists."
