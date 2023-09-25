Congratulations to ORISCON and all those involved on yet another wonderful Cross-Cultural Festival.
Dubbed the festival of Dubbo's diversity there was certainly something there for everyone including authentic food, traditional and modern dancing, music, and singers and performers from around the world.
It was fantastic to see the community celebrating Dubbo's amazing cultural diversity and revelling in the spice, sound and colour this annual celebration has to offer.
***
IN OTHER NEWS:
Are you looking to host an event or deliver an activity in 2024 that supports the objectives of NSW Women's Week or the NSW Women's Strategy (2023-2026)?
NSW Women's Week celebrates the diverse contributions of women and girls, providing an opportunity to reflect on the social, economic and achievements they make in NSW.
Celebrated between Monday, March 4 and Sunday, March 1 2024, to coincide with International Women's Day on March 8 2024, applications are now open and close on October 9 at 4pm.
Further information can be found by visiting https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/nsw-womens-week-grants
Don't forget that applications are also open for the NSW Women of the Year Awards and the re-instated NSW Regional Woman of the Year.
***
I will always welcome funding for regional NSW but unfortunately the Labor Government has failed to back the bush in its budget.
People will be feeling the pinch after vital programs were axed like the Regional Seniors Travel Card, while the Department of Regional NSW had its capital expenditure almost completely diminished which will cost jobs.
The Regional Growth Fund, which covers programs like the Stronger Country Communities Fund, the Regional Events Acceleration Fund, and the Regional Job Creation Fund, will be redirected to other Government priorities and election commitments.
While I welcome any funding for the region, the Budget contains far more negatives than positives.
***
2023 NSW Sports Awards Nominations are open!
The awards, run by Sport NSW, celebrate the achievements of NSW athletes, coaches, officials, administrators, and organisations.
Award categories include Athlete of the Year, Athlete of the Year with a Disability, Team of the Year and Coach of the Year among others and must be endorsed by a Sport NSW member organisation.
If you know someone deserving of recognition visit www.sportnsw.com.au/news/2023-nsw-sports-awards-nominations-are-now-open/ for more information.
Nominations close 11:59pm on Wednesday, October 4.
***
Until next time,
Dugald
