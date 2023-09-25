NSW Police and PCYC have combined to help promote the benefits of physical activity across the state.
The new Fight for Success program has been launched to focus on training young people through boxing and other physical activity.
The program kicked off in Bourke, Walgett, Brewarrina and Kempsey, with other areas to be looked at in the future.
To start the initiative, those in attendance got to meet NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton as well as take part in boxing drills and a game of touch football.
Deputy Commissioner Regional NSW Field Operations Paul Pisanos was pleased with how the program launch went.
"The Fight for Success initiative is a great source of physical activity and an outlet for many teenagers in these regional communities," he said.
"We're hoping to get young people through the door at PCYC and see what else is on offer for their personal development.
"The important work by our Youth Command and PCYC staff is a collaborative approach to prevent and divert teenagers from criminal activity."
Wighton was on hand for the launch at Bourke while Mitchell was swamped by fans at Kempsey during the opening week.
The kids got the opportunity to also hear from and learn about different commands inside NSW Police, including traffic and highway, aviation, youth, recruitment as well as dog and mounted unit.
Targeting at-risk youths in regional NSW, Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said she feels the new program is hitting the right spots.
"Sport is the great equaliser, it has the power to break the cycle and that's exactly what PCYC is doing through targeted programs like Fit for Life and Fit for Work," she said.
"Some of these kids face personal challenges in their local communities but programs like this teach them to channel their energy into a positive, sports environment.
"The NSW Government is committed to providing kids with the tools and support they need to stay out of the justice system and live life to the fullest."
