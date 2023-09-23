Coulton's Catch Up | Inquiry into COVID-19 welcomed

I welcome this Inquiry as I believe it's a good thing to assess what did and didn't work during the COVID-19 Pandemic. When the Pandemic began I was Regional Health Minister and I saw many amazing responses, such as the work the Royal Flying Doctor's Service did in providing vaccinations across Western New South Wales. I was however disappointed that the states were not included in this Inquiry, as many of the issues affecting the Parkes electorate involved border closures, both on the South Australian and Queensland borders.