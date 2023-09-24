We need less arguing and more roads funding

When the state budget was released in the past week, it led to - as it always seems to do - politicians arguing.
As the funding was revealed, Dubbo MP Dugald Saunders' initial comments to the Daily Liberal showed his disappointment at Narromine missing out on funding for roads.
Now roads funding is something we're in desperate need of everywhere, not just in Narromine. But that is where this dispute started.
On Wednesday Mr Saunders said it was disappointing that Narromine had not received a share of the emergency road repair fund and indicated he'd be asking questions about that.
But before he got to ask a question, Minister for Regional Transport Jenny Aitchison's office got in touch with the Daily Liberal wanting to respond, saying the MP had misled readers.
Calling it selective reading of the budget papers, the minister said the MP had confused two different funds, as there was funding for Narromine roads. It just wasn't in the fund mentioned by the MP.
For the record, the MP said it wasn't the fund that was the issue, but the electorate. Mr Saunders later told the Daily Liberal the funding was there, but it had been listed under the neighbouring Barwon electorate, rather than Dubbo, which is why he said he had not seen it.
The debate hit the floor of parliament on Thursday where Mr Saunders asked Ms Aitchison about a discrepancy between a comment she had made and what was in the budget about roads funding.
She started her answer by saying she had spoken to the Narromine mayor Craig Davies but before she got much further our state MP was ejected from the chamber following an interjection.
Sadly, it's what we see far too often. Politicians play politics. We would like to see the same energy put into things that matter. Like roads!
Meanwhile, as International Day of Older Persons 2023 approaches, ACM photographers present Our Precious Things - a project to capture the wisdom and experience of Australia's unsung regional elders.
Using intimate portraits and audio recordings of the stories behind one cherished object selected by the subject, the photographers' keen eyes, skill, and deep knowledge of their communities captured the essence and voice of a special older local.
If you want a small taste of what to expect from this outstanding photographic project, a special teaser video is now live showcasing some of what they captured.
Keep an eye out for the full project on Wednesday, which includes the work of one of our photographers Belinda Soole.
Belinda's photos show Violet Lousick, a descendent of the Warramunga people, and captures her great love of gardening.
The Wellington resident and her family grew vegetables to supply local communities as well as canned vegetable supplier Edgell.
