A man in his late 20s assaulted two women at a petrol station after he believed one used a racial slur against him, a court has heard.
Germaine Edwards from Macquarie Street, Dubbo pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm at Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, September 20.
At 6.12pm on July 7, 2023 the women went to Mobil Service Station in Dubbo to fill up their vehicle.
The first victim got out of the car, while the second victim and her two children waited in the car.
At the same time, another car, which Edwards was in, pulled up behind them.
Once the victim finished filling up her car, she went inside to pay. At this time Edwards entered the petrol station and the two began to have an argument.
Court documents state the victim told Edwards to "f--k off, go on then knock me out, don't you f--kin' touch me".
Edwards then got in the victim's personal space before he punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground at the front of the petrol station.
READ MORE:
Her friend, who was waiting in the car, saw the incident and ran to help the woman.
According to the court documents, Edwards then punched the second woman in the head, before he grabbed her by the hair and punched her again.
This caused the second victim to fall to the ground.
Edwards then got back in his car and left the scene.
Police went to Dubbo Base Hospital and spoke with the two victims, who had swelling of the jaw, a cut on the face, bruising and swelling.
After viewing CCTV footage, on August 4 police went to a Macquarie Street address where they arrested Edwards, who was hiding in a cupboard in the living room.
Solicitor Simon Populin told the court Edwards' reaction was because he believed the victim had said a racial slur towards him.
"Both of the victims were unknown to him and on that day he was dealing with deaths in the family and reacted in an unacceptable way," he said.
Edwards, who could be seen via audio visual link from prison, told the court he felt "remorseful" for what he did.
"I'm so sorry," he said.
Magistrate Garry Wilson told Edwards racial slurs were "just words" and the reaction he had was "beyond acceptable".
"They were significant punches and injuries," he said.
Edwards was sentenced to six months in prison, with a non-parole period of five months.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app here. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.