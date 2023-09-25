Daily Liberal
Germaine Edwards found guilty in Dubbo Local Court for assault on two women

September 25 2023 - 5:00pm
Mobil Dubbo was the scene of the crime.
A man in his late 20s assaulted two women at a petrol station after he believed one used a racial slur against him, a court has heard.

