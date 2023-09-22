Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

What's on and things to do around the Central West region and beyond

By Vickii Byram
September 22 2023 - 12:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

DUBBO 

  • Please check with organisers and venues for update
Enjoy the colour and excitement of Dubbo's Cross Cultural Carnivale. Picture Visit NSW
Enjoy the colour and excitement of Dubbo's Cross Cultural Carnivale. Picture Visit NSW

Cross Cultural Carnivale

Colour, creativity and charming

This is a free event and patrons are encouraged to bring their own mats and chairs and enjoy the various cultural programs in the open air. A variety of delicious foods will be available to purchase in addition to various cultural interactions. The festival aims to promote cross cultural understanding by celebrating various cultures and integration among all communities. Dubbo Showground, Saturday, September 23, 6pm-10pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.