A man who scammed someone of $500 on Facebook Marketplace has found himself facing Dubbo Local Court.
Leslie Miller, 34, of Pozieres Street, Dubbo pleaded guilty to dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception on Thursday, September 21.
According to court documents, on May 29, 2022 the victim saw a caravan for sale on the Wagga Wagga Buy Swap and Sell Facebook page.
The victim messaged the seller about the caravan and started talking to a person with the profile name 'Wayne Murray'.
The victim was given a phone number where they spoke to a woman who pretended to be Leslie Miller.
The court documents state the woman told the victim there was a lot of interest in the caravan and if he wanted her to hold it for him, he would be required to place a $500 deposit.
The victim made the bank deposit and was told he could pick the caravan up at an address in Wagga Wagga.
The woman called the victim again and asked for a larger deposit but the victim declined.
READ MORE:
Shortly after the victim could no longer contact the phone number or the Facebook contact.
According to the court documents the victim reported the crime to police, who completed a check on the mobile phone number and the bank details, which showed they both belonged to Miller.
A check showed Miller was the owner of a Billabong Ballerina Caravan that had burnt down.
In January 2023, Miller was arrested and taken to Wagga Wagga Police Station.
Magistrate Garry Wilson told the court he hoped once Miller got employment that he would pay the victim back.
Miller was convicted and sentenced to a 10 month community corrections order.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.