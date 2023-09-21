Daily Liberal
Mining Camps donates food hampers to Connecting Community Services

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
Updated September 21 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
A Dubbo business has come to the support of people in the community who are struggling with the cost of living, by donating food hampers to the needy.

