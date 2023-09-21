A Dubbo business has come to the support of people in the community who are struggling with the cost of living, by donating food hampers to the needy.
Mining Camps Australia donated 20 boxes of hampers to Connected Community Services - a charity that runs out of the Dubbo Neighbourhood Centre.
CCS Migrant Support Officer Khaled Taleb said during the crisis "so many people" had come to the organisation for food.
"We provide a few different support services including crisis food relief which we are not funded to do," Mr Taleb told the Daily Liberal.
"We provide food hampers in partnership with Foodbank Australia, and food relief in the form of meals prepared by volunteers and internal staff.
"With support from Mining Camps Australia, they are able to support us with hampers so we can have more support for the community."
A 'thank you' event was held at CCS on Wednesday, September 20, to acknowledge the generosity of the donor company, which supplies portable accommodation solutions.
Mr Taleb said many seniors and veterans had come the community centre seeking assistance with tinned goods and non perishable food items - which made up the hampers.
"This donation will enable us to provide essential support to those who need it most. It will also allow us to fulfil our mission of helping those in need and making a positive impact on our community," Mr Taleb said.
He said the organisation was "very grateful for the MCA donation to help others in need".
MCA operations manager Alan Kelly said it was an opportunity for the Dubbo-based company to "give back to the community".
"Everyone's feeling the pinch of the cost of living and around Dubbo unfortunately we see people who need help," Mr Kelly told the Daily Liberal.
If you need food, CCS can help you in the following ways:
