Three vibrant rhinos with fresh new makeovers will soon be popping up around Dubbo.
The new rhino statues were designed by local high school students including Madison Roche of Dubbo Senior Campus who was "shocked" when she found out her design was among the winners.
"I am really excited to get my art out there and it's awesome to be able to tell people that I have designed a Rhino," she said.
"The design I went with looked at giving people a preview or map of where you go when you come to Dubbo."
To find the perfect new look for the rhinos, the Dubbo Regional Council invited Visual Arts and Design students from four local high schools to participate in a competition which ran over two months in 2022 and two months in 2023.
Sixteen students submitted designs over the two years.
The winners were selected based on four criteria including clarity and suitability of the design, relevance and strength of the story behind the design, relevance and connection of design to Dubbo and whether it was a creative and engaging design.
Montanna McNair of Dubbo Christian School and Alayna Haque of St John's College also impressed the panel of judges with their entries.
"The quality of the artworks and the thought that had gone into each of the designs made it a very tough and close competition," mayor Mathew Dickerson said.
"The three winners fulfilled the brief exactly, highlighting the connection to Dubbo through the story their works conveyed."
One of the winning designs depicts four of Dubbo's key attractions - the Taronga Western Plains Zoo, the Old Dubbo Gaol, the Macquarie River and koi fish at the Japanese gardens.
The second design shows a map of the Dubbo region with key locations illustrated and the final design celebrates Dubbo's climate and agricultural landscapes.
The new rhino statues are currently stored by Rod Pilon Transport and will be moved to the Dubbo Showground where they will be painted with the students' designs over the next two months.
Rhinos in the wild are under threat with poaching numbers at an alarmingly high rate. The sculptures help to raise awareness of the species and the important work the zoo does.
It is expected the rhinos will be installed in early November and replace the Rhinos that were damaged on the Newell Highway, Narromine Road and Mitchell Highway at Blueridge Business Park.
