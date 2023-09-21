Daily Liberal
Home/News/Latest News

Dubbo rhino statue design competition winners announced

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated September 22 2023 - 10:44am, first published September 21 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three vibrant rhinos with fresh new makeovers will soon be popping up around Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Local News

Get the latest Dubbo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.