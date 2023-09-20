Daily Liberal
Updated

Newcastle man Mark Peckham refused bail, charged with Dubbo stabbing murder

By Sam Rigney
Updated September 20 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:39pm
A NEWCASTLE man accused of murdering another man at a home in South Dubbo in August will remain behind bars after he was refused bail.

