A NEWCASTLE man accused of murdering another man at a home in South Dubbo in August will remain behind bars after he was refused bail.
Mark Peckham, 39, is accused of stabbing a man multiple times in the chest at a home in Margaret Crescent, Dubbo.
Mr Peckham, who was already behind bars on unrelated charges when he was arrested by detectives on Tuesday, did not enter a plea or apply for bail when his matter was mentioned in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday.
The matter was adjourned until November for detectives to serve a brief of evidence.
According to police, emergency services were called to the home about midnight on August 16 after reports of a stabbing.
There police found a man, also 39, suffering multiple stab wounds to the chest.
He was treated by paramedics, but died at the scene.
Police established a crime scene and detectives formed Strike Force Honefoss to investigate the man's death.
